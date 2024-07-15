Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,756,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 1,802,641 shares.The stock last traded at $77.16 and had previously closed at $77.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Fidato Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,631,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.