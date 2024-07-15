Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.55. 589,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,255. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average of $217.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

