Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.59

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.59 and last traded at $102.98, with a volume of 29014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.20.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 632.1% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 120,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.