Velas Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $19.60 million and $746,941.20 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00042790 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,611,747,143 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

