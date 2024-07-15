Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.52 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $686,329.28 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00043632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,611,747,177 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

