Veren (NYSE:VRN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.
Veren Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE VRN opened at $8.01 on Friday. Veren has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Veren had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Veren will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Veren Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Veren
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Veren in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the second quarter worth $293,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Veren
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
