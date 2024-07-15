Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Citigroup

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $139.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $110.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $159.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

