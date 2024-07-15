Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RDGL remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 285,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Vivos has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

