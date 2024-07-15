VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in June

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,720,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 21,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 25.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 43,397 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $461,310.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $349,014.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,118.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 43,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $461,310.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in VIZIO by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth $43,318,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZIO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIZIO

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,490. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.04.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.