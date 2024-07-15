Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $28.87 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.48 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

