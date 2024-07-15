VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.06 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.06 million and approximately $127,245.06 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,498,732,736,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,368,331,824 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

