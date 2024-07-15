Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.3 days.

Wajax Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Wajax stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Wajax has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.