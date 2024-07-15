Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,489,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,901,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. 19,092,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,590,748. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

