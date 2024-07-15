WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 606 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,276,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,520,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 799,660 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,611,000 after purchasing an additional 747,906 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. 1,886,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,099. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.