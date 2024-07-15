WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 124,167 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 1,358.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,167 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHLF. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,755,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,765,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,907,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 454,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 224,416 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHLF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.19. 142,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,861. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $50.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

