WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 156,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.