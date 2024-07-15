WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,462 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

