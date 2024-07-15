WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.25% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of FSCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 717,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

