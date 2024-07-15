WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.31. 1,054,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.61.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

