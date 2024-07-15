WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $338,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,297,000 after acquiring an additional 123,160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.25 and its 200-day moving average is $454.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

