WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.