WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $59.94.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
