WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 478,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,516. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

