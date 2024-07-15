WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. 3,220,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
