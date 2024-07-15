WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. 3,220,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.