Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Update

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 659,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Webuy Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ WBUY opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Webuy Global has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
Webuy Global Company Profile
