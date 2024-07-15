Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE WFC opened at $56.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.