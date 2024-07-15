Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

