Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.00

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 547795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Belfer Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

