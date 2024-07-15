WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,662,000 after acquiring an additional 103,667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,176,000 after acquiring an additional 970,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,063,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.68%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

