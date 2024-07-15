Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CANSF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.10. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,902. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Willow Biosciences
