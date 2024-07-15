WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 596 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. 1,936,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.