WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.47. 9,432,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,673,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

