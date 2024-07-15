WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.03. 1,508,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.39.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

