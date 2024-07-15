WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 378 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $228.15. The stock had a trading volume of 700,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,351. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

