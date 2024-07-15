WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 617 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,599,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after buying an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after acquiring an additional 795,920 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,120. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

