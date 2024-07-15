WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 423,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,872,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

