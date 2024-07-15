Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Natixis bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

