Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Cap Tops $21.00 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,885,289 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 267,444,614.8228667 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07369957 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,044,098.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.