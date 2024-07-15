Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) One Day Volume Tops $18.12 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $76.10 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 141,886,663 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 140,933,306.1564146. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.53799195 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3333 active market(s) with $14,789,721.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.