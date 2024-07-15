Xai Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Xai token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Xai has a total market capitalization of $96.48 million and approximately $26.14 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xai has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,224,238,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,224,238,247.61 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.3315123 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $23,908,706.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars.

