Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.24

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 16935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.