Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.97.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,014.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,880.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4,470.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 32,814 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

