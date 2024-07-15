Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 53.3% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $29.29 or 0.00046852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $478.30 million and $95.10 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

