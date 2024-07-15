Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Director Acquires $58,700.00 in Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) Director John B. Bode acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $260.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

