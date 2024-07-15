Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6189 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

