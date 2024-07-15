zkSync Price Tops $0.17 (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. zkSync has a market capitalization of $626.61 million and $125.77 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get zkSync alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.1666091 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $103,309,197.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

