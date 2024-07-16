127,603 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,022,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cencora as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

Cencora Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE COR traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $225.38. 1,082,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,888,357 shares of company stock worth $406,265,475. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.