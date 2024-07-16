12,947 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 822,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 73.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 151,826 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,373,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 650,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,932. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

