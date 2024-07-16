1,736 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on STLD
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.02. 167,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,969. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.
Steel Dynamics Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
