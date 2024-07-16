1,736 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.02. 167,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,969. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

