1,844 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CPAY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.91. 105,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.