2,377 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after buying an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,051,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,557,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.75. 1,832,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,073. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

